Detectives looking for suspect associated with theft case at Publix

By Staff Report
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking assistance from the public  in identifying a suspect associated with a retail theft at a Publix grocery store in The Villages.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in identifying this man.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office posted this photo of the Lexus on its Facebook page.

The crime occurred on Sept. 19 at the Publix at Southern Trace Plaza. The suspect fled Publix in a black Lexus SUV.

Anyone with information about the identity of the depicted subject is asked to contact Detective Abbott at 352-793-2621 or to remain anonymous, contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477). Reference case number 5202.

