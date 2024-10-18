Detectives looking for suspect associated with theft case at Publix

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking assistance from the public in identifying a suspect associated with a retail theft at a Publix grocery store in The Villages.

The crime occurred on Sept. 19 at the Publix at Southern Trace Plaza. The suspect fled Publix in a black Lexus SUV.

Anyone with information about the identity of the depicted subject is asked to contact Detective Abbott at 352-793-2621 or to remain anonymous, contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477). Reference case number 5202.