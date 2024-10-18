John Charles O’Hora, Sr.

John Charles O’Hora Sr., age 83 of The Villages Florida passed into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father on October 16, 2024, surrounded by his family.

John was born in Auburn NY to William O’Hora and Marguerite Weaver O’Hora. John proudly served in the United States Air Force and received a Certificate of Recognition for his service during the Cold War. John worked as a Supervisor for New Venture Gear, Division of Chrysler Corporation until his retirement in 1999. After John’s retirement in NY, he and his wife Carol relocated to Ft. Myers Fl. While residing in Ft. Myers John worked part time for Apple Transportation.

He is survived by his wife Carol Courtwright O’Hora, his brother Richard O’Hora as well as 4 daughters Nadine (Les) McGinnis, Tina (Bradley) Holmes, Marguerite (David) Crolick, Cynthia (Dan) Kennedy and one son John Charles O’Hora Jr (Lisa Cassell), 2 Stepchildren Barbara (Dick) Mapstone and Robert (Heather) Scott. John has 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased in death by his parents William and Marguerite, sister Joan Colvin and brother William O’Hora.

John was an avid golfer at Dutch Hollow in Owasco NY and at the many courses in The Villages Florida. John got his first Hole in One on June 16, 2002, on the 3rd Hole at Spring Lake Golf Resort in Sebring Florida. John had a passion for his Collection of Franklin Mint Model Cars. He also loved coffee and muffins with all his golf buddies every Tuesday and Panera on Wednesdays. John and Carol loved traveling the world and spending time with family.

End of Life Ceremony with be held on November 21, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. at St. Timothy’s Church, Lady Lakes, FL.