Maestro Pasquale Valerio put on a magical show!

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

The Villages Philharmonic Orchestra’s recent performance of “An American Italian Celebration” really knocked it out of the park! Maestro Pasquale Valerio truly worked his magic, seamlessly uniting the language of music with his exceptionally talented musicians and the audience. Attending these performances has always been a delight, and I’ve never left without a huge smile on my face!
If you enjoy dressing up, relaxing in a lovely atmosphere, and having a lovely evening, I encourage you to attend an amazing evening of incredible music.

Marie Flanary
Village of Antrim Dells

 

