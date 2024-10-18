Man caught with bogus IDs claims they were part of low-budget movie

A Lady Lake man caught with phony IDs claimed he had them as part of production of a low-budget movie.

Joseph Davon Simmons, 31, who lives in the Rolling Acres Apartments on County Road 466, was driving a black Chevrolet Impala at about 11:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was pulled over for an inoperable headlight, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Simmons told the police officer he did not have his driver’s license with him. The officer ran a computer check and discovered that Simmons’ license had been suspended and was seized by law enforcement during a Sept. 29 traffic stop in Lady Lake. His license had been suspended for failure to pay child support.

Simmons consented to a search of his vehicle which led to the discovery of shoeboxes which contained fictitious driver’s licenses with Simmons’ photo and a different name. One of the driver’s licenses was from Florida and the other from California. There was also a CashApp card with a different name.

Simmons said the fake IDs had been created as props during the shooting of the low-budget film, “Flip Phone: The Movie.” He claimed the movie’s storyline included him living in Florida and then moving to California and getting a new identity.

The officer looked up the movie on YouTube and found that Simmons’ name did not appear in the credits. The officer pointed out that the driver’s licenses did not include the required disclaimer, “For Motion Picture Use Only.” The officer also noted that the movie came out in 2020, while the issue date on the bogus Florida license was March 13, 2021.

Simmons was arrested on two third degree felony charges of possession of a fictitious driver’s license as well as a misdemeanor charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $6,000 bond.