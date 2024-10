The Pride of Illinois enjoyed Privileged Parking at Walgreens at Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages.

With a “Land of Lincoln” license plate proudly on display, this golf cart barreled in like the Monsters of the Midway, but should have been called offside for encroaching on a handicapped parking spot.

The photos was shared by a man accompanying his mother, who is in a wheelchair.

