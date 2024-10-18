67.4 F
The Villages
Friday, October 18, 2024
Silver Lake Recreation Center will be closed Tuesday

By Staff Report
The Silver Lake Recreation Center indoor facilities and outdoor facilities will be closed for quarterly maintenance on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Paradise Recreation Center at (352) 753-0637.

