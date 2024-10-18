77.7 F
The Villages
Friday, October 18, 2024
Suspect tracked down after stealing man’s phone at Wawa

By Staff Report
Peggy Sue Heller
Peggy Sue Heller

A suspect has been tracked down after stealing a man’s phone at a local Wawa.

Peggy Sue Heller, 60, is charged with stealing the phone in September from the Wawa on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake.

The man left his phone at the convenience store at a self-checkout kiosk. A woman was captured on surveillance as she spots the phone, picks it up, purchases cigarettes and leaves the store, according to a report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She left in a white Infiniti Q50.

The owner of the phone went to an AT&T store, where a clerk helped him “ping” the phone at a location on Harbor View Drive in Leesburg.

A deputy investigating the theft was able to obtain the license plate number of the Infiniti Q50 which was traced to a home on Harbor View Drive in Leesburg.  The deputy went to the home and spotted the white Infiniti Q50 in the carport. The deputy spoke to Heller’s husband of 35 years and he identified his wife in a still photo from Wawa. She was not home at the time.

She later surrendered herself to law enforcement. She had been free on bond following a 2023 arrest in Leesburg. Her bond was revoked and she was being held without bond at Lake County Jail.

