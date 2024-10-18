77.7 F
The Villages
Friday, October 18, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Terry Beck
Terry E. Beck, 61, of The Villages, passed away October 11, 2024.

He was born in Owosso, Michigan to Ronald and Patricia (Meyer) Beck. He graduated from Snider High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Indiana University. After graduation he moved to Florida. He worked for GTE Data Services and received his master’s degree from Nova Southeastern University. He worked in Prague, Czech Republic for their national telephone company. He worked for Verizon. Later, he worked for 7 years as a civilian Systems Administrator supporting the U.S. military in Afghanistan; working mostly at Bagram Airfield. He was a valued colleague and friend.

Terry was enjoying his retirement in his new home and community. He was smart and funny. He loved a good meal, a good drink, and a good laugh with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother Patrica, and brothers Roger and Bradley.

He is survived by his father, Ronald Beck; his sister Cheryl (John) Pruiett; nieces and nephew, Katelyn, Jared and Rachel Pruiett; and many aunts uncles, cousins and friends.

