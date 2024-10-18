77.7 F
The Villages
Friday, October 18, 2024
The pot calling the kettle black

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

I just read Ray Dube’s Letter to the Editor. For those of you who haven’t read it, let me summarize. Ray claims that comments from Trump supporters are “…insulting, arrogant, inaccurate or just plain stupid” and “always inaccurate, demeaning, insulting, and just down right rude.” He then gives where he has lived, ancestry, education and life history in an attempt to show how educated and virtuous he is as if that gives him standing to demean Trump supporters. It implies he thinks that opinions that differ from his are not worthy of consideration. Hence the “…you can’t fix stupid” line at the end of the rant.
It’s absurd to complain about what the other side does, then do it yourself.

Mike Norberg
Village of Glenbrook

 

