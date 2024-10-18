77.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, October 18, 2024
type here...

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott to join in MAGA golf cart rally in The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott will join in a golf cart rally set for Saturday afternoon in The Villages.

The rally is being staged by The Villages MAGA Club.

Scott, who is opposed by Democrat Debbie Mucarsel Powell who participated in a golf cart rally earlier this week in The Villages, is seeking re-election to the U.S. Senate

The former two-term governor will join in the rally, postponed earlier this month due to rain, is set to begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lake Sumter Landing. The golf carts will line up at 1 p.m. at Creekside Medical. After circling the square, the golf carts will continue on to Brownwood.

Scott will be accompanied by his wife Ann and former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal, who visited The Villages in 2014 with Scott.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The pot calling the kettle black

A Villager points to a recent letter writer and says we have a case of the pot calling the kettle black.

Maestro Pasquale Valerio put on a magical show!

A Village of Antrim Dells resident thoroughly enjoyed a performance by The Villages Philharmonic Orchestra. She describes the show in a Letter to the Editor.

Hysterical claims driving fears of climate change

A reader from the Village of Rio Grande offers his thoughts on the “climate crisis.”

Easy to tell where comments come from

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident says it’s easy to tell where the comments come from on Villages-News.com.

Immigration at what cost?

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, agrees we need immigrants, but at what cost?

Photos