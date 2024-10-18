U.S. Sen. Rick Scott to join in MAGA golf cart rally in The Villages

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott will join in a golf cart rally set for Saturday afternoon in The Villages.

The rally is being staged by The Villages MAGA Club.

Scott, who is opposed by Democrat Debbie Mucarsel Powell who participated in a golf cart rally earlier this week in The Villages, is seeking re-election to the U.S. Senate

The former two-term governor will join in the rally, postponed earlier this month due to rain, is set to begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lake Sumter Landing. The golf carts will line up at 1 p.m. at Creekside Medical. After circling the square, the golf carts will continue on to Brownwood.

Scott will be accompanied by his wife Ann and former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal, who visited The Villages in 2014 with Scott.