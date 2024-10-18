Villager arrested after drinking at square skips alcohol abuse treatment

A Villager arrested after drinking at a town square apparently skipped court-ordered alcohol abuse treatment, costly her nearly two weeks in jail.

Janet Malinda McKnight, 66, of the Ivystone Villas, was released Tuesday from the Sumter County Detention Center. She had appeared earlier that day in Sumter County Court to answer to a charge of violating her probation. By that time she’d spent nearly two weeks behind bars following her Oct. 2 arrest in Marion County.

Earlier this year, McKnight pleaded no contest to a charge of reckless driving, which had been reduced from a charge of driving under the influence. She was placed on probation for six months, but a condition of her probation was that she seek an alcohol abuse evaluation and follow any recommended treatment. Court files indicate she completed the evaluation, but did not followup with the recommended treatment.

As a result of the probation violation, McKnight has been placed on an additional six months of probation and ordered to follow through with recommended treatment.

At the time of her original arrest, McKnight was driving a gray 2012 Toyota “at a high rate of speed” at about 8:30 p.m. Dec. 8 on El Camino Real, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She was caught on radar traveling at 56 miles per hour in the 35 mph zone.

During a traffic stop, a deputy noticed that she had “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath,” the report said. She said she had been dancing for more than an hour at Spanish Springs Town Square where she had two cups of Pinot Grigio wine with food. McKnight said she decided to leave because a male “was getting too touchy on the dance floor.”

She was asked to participate in field sobriety exercises, but complained to the deputy that she has had back surgeries and has a screw in her left foot. The deputy pointed out McKnight said she had been dancing at the square. She struggled through the exercises and had trouble maintaining her balance. She refused to attempt the one legged stand. She provided breath samples that registered .03 and .028 blood alcohol content, which were below the .08 legal limit.

McKnight had also been issued a ticket for speeding. The ticket was dismissed.