A Villager could face fines due to problems with weeds and steps at her home.

The home at 1523 Ward Court in the Village of Mallory Square was the subject of a deed compliance hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The home was purchased in 2006 by Jack and Carol-Ann Lindgren. Jack Lindgren, a native of Joliet, Ill., who served in the U.S. Navy in World War II, died in 2012 at age 84. The property remains in her name.

Community Standards received a complaint on July 18 about siding falling off the home, steps that needed painting, overgrown grass, bushes that needed trimming and weeds. Community Standards tried to reach Carol-Ann Lindgren, but has been unsuccessful. She does not have a current phone number or email address on file. Notices were also sent via regular mail and certified mail. Community Standards noted that the utilities are active and

During Friday’s hearing, a representative of Community Standards reported that the siding has been repaired, the bushes were trimmed and the grass has been mowed. However, the problems remain with regard to the steps and overgrown weeds.

The board agreed to give the homeowner seven days to take care of the weeds and 30 days to address the problem with the steps. If the property is not brought into compliance, fines will be imposed.