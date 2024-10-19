68.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Brush up on candidates and referendums before heading to early voting

By Staff Report
With early voting about to begin, now is the time to make sure you know all you need to know about the candidates and referendums appearing on the ballot.

The League of Women Voters of The Villages Tri-County offers an online guide as a trusted resource for objective election information – Vote411.org

Learn about

  • all the candidates on your ballot – both at the state and local level
  • information about the six proposed amendments to the Florida constitution
  • background on the Supreme Court and Appeals Court judges up for merit retention
  • explanation of amendments to city charters in Dunnellon, Fruitland Park, Lady Lake, Mascotte, Minneola, Mount Dora, and Umatilla.

