Fact-checking needed as election nears

As this important election nears, I observe with interest the many opinions expressed by writers in this Opinion section. Unfortunately, I am witnessing the extreme polarization of our population with doomsday predictions from both sides as to what will happen if the “other side wins.” Without a single vote yet cast, we have people alleging the election has been “rigged.”

Much of this rhetoric seems to be coming from individuals being influenced by both news and social media sources. As a life-long information professional with a career in the library field, I would caution people to really return to a basic understanding of “fact” vs. “opinion.” This is a basic reading skill taught to fourth graders. A fact is a thing that is known or proved to be true. An opinion is a view or judgment formed about something, not necessarily based on fact or knowledge. A recent letter writer suggested readers should turn to Newsmax, Bill O’Reilly, and Mark Levin (Fox) for “no spin truth.” These “news” sources have been judged to be biased according to the media bias chart created by AdFontes. You can view the chart and learn more about how it rates sources at https://guides.library.harvard.edu/newsleans/thechart

Opinions are not the same as news. Problems ensue when people only read or view opinions that confirm their existing beliefs. To truly understand the world in which we live, an individual needs to incorporate information from multiple perspectives. If you lean conservative, turn on MSNBC occasionally to hear the other side, and for progressives, tune in to FOX once in awhile for another perspective. It certainly may not change your beliefs, but it may help you better understand where your neighbor or friend on the other side is coming from.

As the political advertising and reporting continues to heat up, remember to question and fact check. Some places to do so are PolitiFact.com, FactCheck.org, and Snopes. Please don’t repeat or share unchecked information.

We are all citizens of this great nation. Thankfully our forefathers created a government with checks and balances. The world will not end if the election doesn’t go your way. Let’s assume we can once again witness a peaceful transition of leadership and find ways to move forward in a bi-partisan way.

Gail Formanack is a resident of the Village of Hemingway.