Imagine four years of an unhinged Donald Trump

To the Editor:

Imagine four years of a now 78-year-old unhinged Donald Trump and as he gets older even more unhinged if he is elected:

U.S. and the world’s economies will be chaotic. Imagine removing undocumented migrants from our economy. These people will have to be replaced somehow. Imagine Trump’s tariffs. Economists say that we will be paying higher prices for his tariffs. Inflation will be higher. World trade will be chaotic. Our stock market will be unsettled. Imagine that our national debt will be trillions higher under Trump. After all who is paying for the tax reduction for his wealthy friends?

Imagine what will happen to Ukraine. Trump said he will stop the war immediately. He will stop military aid and his friend Putin will overrun Ukraine. That’s how he will end that war. NATO’s influence will be diminished and Putin will overrun other countries. And remember that over 700 national security personnel said, “Trump is unfit to serve as commander in chief.” Our world allies will be laughing or crying at Trump like in the past. And remember who commented about the “suckers and losers,” referring to our military.

Imagine will there be more dying mothers who seek abortions for medical reasons? Will there be more violence in this country as more fear is spread? Imagine more bomb threats spreading because of fear about migrants eating pets and all that. Oh, now the latest. We have to be afraid of the “enemy from within” Sound familiar- in the 1930s. Imagine Trump will try to get his retribution for all his enemies especially the media. “I will go after CBS. They’re horrible.” Imagine him purging this country of “all those horrible people.” He will be a dictator on day one and beyond. And the Jan. 6th insurrection will be a distant sad memory without Trump being served up on a legal plate. Very sad for this country.

Now imagine Trump and his Republican allies not winning on election day and our country returning to civility and sane policies under Harris and her fellow Democrats. Please vote for the Harris team for the sake of our country.

Jim Dockham

Village of Hadley