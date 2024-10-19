Immigrants have been crucial to America’s success

To the Editor:

It was evident to this reader how very shallow the author of a recent Letter to the Editor was about “immigrants” to the USA. First and foremost we —except for the native population prior to “discovery” — were all progeny of immigrants. It was those immigrants — including our forebears — who provided sustenance, knowledge, vigor and optimism to the nation. Whether they arrived legally, subjectively by enslavement, indentured or opportunistically the VALUE of IMMIGRANTS brought to our nations’ growth, strength and diversity actuated the ideals of the USA are and will be greater than the myopic beliefs of the writer. To say any less is to devalue their sacrifices and resolve not alone the diverse ethnocentricity of our “people.”

Billy Howard Penix

Haciendas of Mission Hills