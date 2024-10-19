Johnny Wild frontman celebrates music of 1980s with Fancy Reagan

Andy Matchett suffers from multiple musical personality syndrome.

He’s a child of the ‘80s, whose rock and roll is rooted in the ‘50s.

Manchett is the leader of oldies band, Johnny Wild. But he’s also part of the female-fronted 80s’ tribute band, Fancy Reagan. One minute Andy’s Buddy Holly. The next, he turns into George Michael. Then it’s Roy Orbison. To be followed by Freddie Mercury. And just when you think you got Andy figured out as Chuck Berry, the guy flips into Bob Seger mode. Matchett and Fancy Reagan were in all their MTV glory Wednesday in Brownwood Paddock Square.

The band paid homage to Bret Michaels and Poison, opening with “Nothing But A Good Time.” This was a power pop 80s’ vibe — cooler than the stiff breeze at Brownwood on this chilly October evening.

“That song has become our signature opening number,” Matchett said during a break. The band’s set was tripping through the ‘80s in furious fashion. There were standards along with more obscure hits from a music decade marked by sexist hair bands, powerful women singers and music video everywhere. Fancy Reagan hit an ‘80s’ nerve with “We Got the Beat,” “R-O-C-K in the USA,” “Should I Stay Or Should I Go” and “Old Time Rock and Roll.” Later on came “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “I Love Rock and Roll,” “You Shook Me All Night Long” “500 Miles,” “Faith” and “Material Girl.”

Fancy Reagan is packed with skilled musicians and singers. On this night, two women gave the band its musical punch. Jana Exposito and Chelsea McLean made like Pat Benatar and Joan Jett all night long, to quote AC/DC. Such singers and their songs were the genesis of Matchett’s musical personality.

“I was born in 1980,” he said. “I grew up sitting in front of the television watching MTV.”

But that same kid would listen to his parents’ eclectic record collection that included some pioneering rock and roll. Somehow, he embraced it all and sees a real connection between the ‘50s and the ‘80s.

“Fifties music is classic stuff that everyone can feel,” Matchett said. “It was raw and innovative and it changed music forever. “Eighties music was lush and visual and had a different kind of appeal. It was visually stunning, and not just on MTV but also in the movies.” Matchett mentioned ‘80s films like “Back to the Future,” which featured songs by Huey Lewis (“The Power of Love”) and even Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode.” “Batman,” had a soundtrack by Prince with the hit, “Batdance.”

Other films that spawned hits included “Flashdance,(Maniac)” “Dirty Dancing, (Time Of My Life)” “Top Gun (Danger Zone)” and “Rocky III (Eye of the Tiger).” Now, the ‘80s generation “is hitting their 40s and 50s, and moving to The Villages,” Matchett said. “They want to hear their music.”

“The reason is simple “Because it’s timeless and it’s fun,” said Hailey Pechenik, who was busy dancing with his infant daughter Claire to ‘80s’ sounds. “I was five years old at the end of the ‘80s,” he added.

He was joined by his little son Erza and “Grand moma” Sherrie Hall on the concrete dance floor. “This is our music,” Pechenik said, holding his daughter above his head, “and we love it.”

Tony Violanti writes about music and entertainment for Villages-News.com. He was inducted into The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame as a music journalist.