Saturday, October 19, 2024
Problem with weeds ignored by villa owner outside The Villages

By Meta Minton
A problem with weeds has apparently been ignored by a villa owner living outside The Villages.

The weeds at the home at 2363 Pine Ridge St. in the Oak Bend Villas in the Village of Tall Trees were the subject of a public hearing Friday before the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

A complaint about overgrown grass and weeds at the villa was received in July, according to testimony presented at the public hearing. Community Standards was unsuccessful in reaching out to the owner, who has no phone number or email address on file. Letters were sent by regular and certified mail. The utilities at the villa are active, but there was a pending balance, a representative of Community Standards told the supervisors during the hearing.

Weeds are a problem at this home at 2362 Pine Ridge St.

The grass was cut just prior to the public hearing, but the weeds were still present.

The villa also appears to have non compliant landscaping which reaches the street, but that was not reported as a violation
The villa also appears to have non-compliant landscaping which reaches the street, but that was not reported as a violation.

Charles Abel purchased the villa in June for $326,000, according to records on file with the Sumter County Property Appraiser’s Office. Abel, who lives in Naples, also purchased a home in May in the Village of Bonnybrook.

The board agreed to give the property owner seven days to get rid of the weeds. If he fails to do so, he will be fined.

