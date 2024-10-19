Sense of entitlement at Southern Trace Plaza

This golf cart was parked in an area designated for handicapped accommodation at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages.
Dare we think there might be a sense of entitlement here?
Share your Bad Parking photos at news@villages-news.com
