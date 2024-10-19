Sex offender from Illinois moves into home in The Villages

A sex offender from Illinois has moved into a home in The Villages.

Robert C. Roldan, 43, earlier this month registered a permanent address at 2636 Dividing Creek Path in the Village of Tamarind Grove, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The home is located on the back end of The Villages and St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church is located directly across County Road 462.

Roland has access to a white 2019 Jeep Cherokee SUV.

He was convicted in 1998 in Cook County of criminal sexual assault of a family member.