Summerfield man distributed videos of sex abuse of little boys on dark web

A Summerfield man is headed to federal prison after using the dark web to distribute videos depicting sex abuse of little boys.

Senior United States District Judge John Antoon II has sentenced 25-year-old Matthew Allen Gahan to 20 years in federal prison for producing and possessing child sexual abuse material.

According to court records, between May 13 and 25, 2023, Gahan spoke with a minor living outside of the United States. Gahan coerced the minor to participate in video calls in which the minor engaged in sexual activity at Gahan’s direction. Gahan recorded these calls without the minor’s knowledge. On Sept. 13, 2023, the FBI executed a search warrant at Gahan’s home and found multiple videos and images depicting the sexual abuse of young boys. Agents also discovered that Gahan had used the dark web to distribute and receive child sexual abuse material.

Gahan will also be required to register as a sex offender. He entered a guilty plea on June 13.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Hannah Nowalk.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.