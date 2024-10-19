Sumter officials to consider another extension of state of emergency

The Sumter County Board of County Commissioners will convene a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 which will be held in Room 162 at The Villages Sumter County Service Center at Pinellas Plaza in The Villages.

This special meeting is to extend the local state of emergency to continue the recovery process from Hurricane Milton.

While The Villages has gotten back to normal, other than piles of hurricane debris, the southern end of the county is still feeling the impact of the storm.

The Withlacoochee River is reaching a historic level and some residents have been evacuated due to the threat of flooding. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has been on site, delivering water and meals in addition to assisting with evacuations.

Persons needing special assistance gaining access to the meeting should call (352) 689-4400 to make any special arrangements.