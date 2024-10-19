68.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, October 19, 2024
type here...

Sumter officials to consider another extension of state of emergency

By Staff Report
Comments

The Sumter County Board of County Commissioners will convene a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 which will be held in Room 162 at The Villages Sumter County Service Center at Pinellas Plaza in The Villages.

This special meeting is to extend the local state of emergency to continue the recovery process from Hurricane Milton.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office has been delivering water and meals to flood victims.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has been delivering water and meals to flood victims.

While The Villages has gotten back to normal, other than piles of hurricane debris, the southern end of the county is still feeling the impact of the storm.

The Withlacoochee River is reaching a historic level and some residents have been evacuated due to the threat of flooding. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has been on site, delivering water and meals in addition to assisting with evacuations.

Persons needing special assistance gaining access to the meeting should call (352) 689-4400 to make any special arrangements.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Imagine four years of an unhinged Donald Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident offers a scary prediction about another four years of Donald Trump in the White House.

Hey Ray, you need to take that halo off your head

A Village of St. James resident responds to a fellow resident who wrote a controversial Letter to the Editor.

Immigrants have been crucial to America’s success

A resident of the Haciendas of Mission rebuts a recent Letter to the Editor from Don Bull of the Village of Amelia regarding the topic of immigrants.

The pot calling the kettle black

A Villager points to a recent letter writer and says we have a case of the pot calling the kettle black.

Maestro Pasquale Valerio put on a magical show!

A Village of Antrim Dells resident thoroughly enjoyed a performance by The Villages Philharmonic Orchestra. She describes the show in a Letter to the Editor.

Photos