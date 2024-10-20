78 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Clarification of my recent Letter to the Editor

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

A letter I recently submitted regarding how Trump supporters react when someone, including me, comments about their leader and their attitudes. I was met with some typical replies that all of us who criticize Trump receives. I was accused of not being a property owner. Guilty as charged. When I first game to The Villages from Rhode Island, I rented. I was not registered to vote. I registered in 2020 in Marion County when I got here in 2020 and I voted in the 2020 election. I changed to Sumter County in 2021. I don’t have to be a homeowner to vote.
As far as wearing a halo: When you’re a Democrat in The Villages a football helmet is more protective. If you wear anything supporting Democrats you risk the danger of being harassed, threatened, subject to the middle finger (and it’s not #1.) It’s happened more than once. It seems free speech on the Villages-News.com only counts if you are a Trump supporter.Free speech is for everyone, but Trump supporters and Trump himself have no respect for that Constitutional right. It’s not Villages-News.com that are wrong. They publish both sides. We need acceptance by Trump supporters that free speech is a two-way street.

Ray Dube
Haciendas of Mission Hills

 

Letters to the Editor

