How can you call much of The Villages population ’stupid’?

To the Editor:

I would like to make a comment to Michael Reynolds on the Village of Hadley in response to his letter on Oct. 12, “It’s time for The Villages to change its motto.”

What has caused us to be so caustic as to call half- or three-quarters of the Villages population “stupid”? Long ago, we were able to discuss differences in politics with civility and calm without resorting to name-calling or making disparaging remarks. It shows the total devolution of politics to just emotional, non-thoughtful statements and name-calling. There are still many of us in The Villages who happen to care and be friendly to our Village neighbors no matter what your politics may be. Michael, please lighten up a little. We are a “special community” with a diverse population. We are not all a “basket of deplorables” to quote one of your “favorite” politicians.

Tammy Glanville

Village of McClure