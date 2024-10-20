Open up some golf courses!

To the Editor:

Just who is calling the shots on keeping all of our championship golf courses closed for the indefinite future?

I understand we had a LOT of rain from Milton, but almost nothing from the previous storm. As the powers that be keep the courses closed, it appears the crews are picking up debris and stacking it for removal by FEMA funds by the roads for pick up. This is very evident on St. Charles Place as mountains of palm fronds and other unrelated storm debris stacked for pick up. This is one reason FEMA is short of money for people really affected by the devastation caused by Milton.

I’m certain there will be no reduction in our fees and no reason our federal tax money should be used to clean up normal debris. We personally had palm fronds from the golf course blow through our lanai screen and rip several sections which were repaired at our expense. Another week of no Villages championship golf and the Developer is more concerned about getting it nice for the snowbirds than the year-round residents. We pay for almost $100 a month for priority golf to get better tee times, but this year, like last year, almost a month of shut downs means nothing to the wizards in Village golf kingdom. Move the stakes out to make the water areas larger and open up some courses! I’ve heard so much about the Villages underground water system, being able to move water from one course to another, USE IT! Close every other course until the supposed high water levels drop, (there are no more storms predicted in the near future) and let us play, That is why we moved to this god forsaken place in the middle of the state and endure the 100+ degree days for months at a time. Pump all the water to Evans Prarie, it was a swamp and will always be a swamp.

Joe Iaconis

Village of Hadley