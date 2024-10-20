76.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Prison employee sentenced to jail time after sex with teen at apartment

By Staff Report
Jason Wildman
Jason Wildman

A prison employee has been sentenced to time behind bars after having sex with a teenager at his apartment in Wildwood.

Jason Lee Wildman, 28, was sentenced earlier this month in Sumter County Court to 11 months and 29 days in jail after pleading no contest to a charge of sexual battery. He was given credit for one day already served behind bars. He will also be on probation for 10 years.

A 17-year-old girl reported in 2023 that Wildman began communicating with her via Snapchat and she “ended up going to his apartment prior to his wife living with him,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The girl said they had intercourse on a single occasion and that Wildman wore a condom in the encounter at the Wildwood Preserve Apartments on Powell Road.

Wildman, who identified himself to police as a Department of Corrections employee, said the teen “had been to his apartment” and said she “hangs out with his wife.” He initially denied having sex with the teen, but eventually admitted he and the teen had engaged in sex at his apartment, the report said. He added that he had worn a condom.

Photos