The Honeymooners will be returning to stage in The Villages

It’s a long way from Chauncey Street in Brooklyn to The Villages. The distance is over 1,000 miles and about 70 years.

For those who remember classic TV, Ralph and Alice Kramden – along with Ed and Trixie Norton – lived on Chauncey Street.

Well, once again, Ralph will bring his “big mouth” and Norton will tell his working in the sewer stories here.

“The Honeymooners: From New York to the Villages” will be performed Oct 22-24, in Savannah Center. The play — written by local authors Tina Shapiro and Carol Azzarone-Onuschak – debuted a couple of years ago in Savannah Center.

“The Honeymooners” original series ran for one season in 1955-56, on CBS-TV. It became an instant classic with Jackie Gleason as Ralph, Art Carney as Norton, along with Audrey Meadows as Alice and Joyce Randolph as Trixie.

The show has never stopped being televised over the past seven decades. Gleason, by the way, grew up on 328 Chauncey Street in New York.

The local play features Paul Carmignani as Ralph, Gene Traupman as Norton, Elaine Bergman as Alice and Janet Maloney as Trixie.

Myra Crosby plays Mother; Bonnie Williams is Mrs. Manicotti, Bob Petrucelli is Morris Fink and Louie Vassmer is the Waiter. The play was directed by Barry Corlew and produced by Susan Feinberg.

The concept is simple: what if the Honeymooners moved to The Villages? A place where alligators and geckos roam, instead of Raccoon club members and New York City buses. A place where people with big mouths like Ralph are “going to the moon.”

A portion of the proceeds of the SMASH productions show will benefit the Villages Shrine Club and YOUR Humane Society SPCA.