Unlicensed driver from Mexico arrested when caught behind wheel

An unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested when he was caught behind the wheel.

Octavio Saldivar, 36, of Mascotte, was driving a silver Toyota Camry at 6:34 a.m. Thursday on State Road 471 in Webster when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle had inoperable taillights.

During a traffic stop, Saldivar claimed he “did not have his driver’s license on his person,” according to an arrest report. During a computer check, the deputy found that Saldivar has been issued a Florida identification card, but has never obtained a driver’s license.

The native of Mexico was arrested on a charge driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $150 bond.