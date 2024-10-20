76.4 F
Unlicensed driver from Mexico arrested when caught behind wheel

By Staff Report
An unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested when he was caught behind the wheel.

Octavio Saldivar, 36, of Mascotte, was driving a silver Toyota Camry at 6:34 a.m. Thursday on State Road 471 in Webster when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle had inoperable taillights.

During a traffic stop, Saldivar claimed he “did not have his driver’s license on his person,” according to an arrest report. During a computer check, the deputy found that Saldivar has been issued a Florida identification card, but has never obtained a driver’s license.

The native of Mexico was arrested on a charge driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $150 bond.

