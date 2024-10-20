Villagers reminded to have hurricane debris ready for collection

Villagers are reminded to have Hurricane Milton debris ready for collection.

District Government officials are urging residents to be patient, as the contracted hauler has a great deal of area to cover. Funding for debris collection is being sought through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Here is some important points for residents to take note of:

• Storm-related tree/vegetation debris should be piled in the Road Right of Way, which is usually the 6-10’ grassy area of residential front lawns, behind the curb area. Debris may NOT be placed on the road or multi-modal paths. Collectors will not pick it up.

• Do not place household garbage or other debris for pick-up. The debris collection contractor will NOT pick it up.

• Do not drop storm-related debris on the roadway or recreation centers. The debris collection contractor will NOT pick it up.

• Do NOT use plastic bags for storm-related debris. Leave it unbagged or use paper biodegradable bags only.