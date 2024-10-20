William Paul Collins

William Paul Collins, was born: June 7, 1942 in Evanston, IL, and died: September 21, 2024 in Lady Lake, FL.

William Paul Collins, aged 82, passed away on September 21, 2024, in Lady Lake, FL. Born on June 7, 1942, William was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

William graduated from New Trier College Prep and furthered his education at Elgin Community College, where he studied Fire Science. His passion for helping others led him to a fulfilling career as a firefighter. Starting as a volunteer, he dedicated 20 years to the fire service, retiring as a Captain. Before his firefighting career, William worked at A&P grocery store.

A master woodworker, William crafted numerous children’s rocking chairs for family and friends, a testament to his skill and generosity. His hobbies also included following the mystery of Oak Island and enjoying episodes of Jeopardy! An avid and die-hard Chicago Cubs fan, William’s spirit and enthusiasm for his team were infectious.

William is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Georgia Collins; children, Paul Collins, Patricia (Ken) Motush, and Penny (Christopher) Keck; grandchildren, Mitchell Motush, Mads Motush, Abbie (Tyler) Klein, Emily Keck, JP Collins, Josh Collins, and Jayden Collins; brother, Eddie (Jessie) Collins; and sister, Evelyn (George) Hazelwood. He also leaves behind many cherished nieces and nephews. William was preceded in death by his brother, Hal Collins, and sister, Linda (Kenny) Jensen.