Amazon Prime delivery truck gets stuck in sinkhole in The Villages

An Amazon Prime delivery truck got stuck in a sinkhole Monday afternoon in The Villages.

The driver had been making deliveries at about 2 p.m. when his van got stuck in the sinkhole at the intersection of of Richmond Drive and Talley Ridge Drive in the Village of Belle Aire.

His front passenger side wheel got stuck in the hole and he could not get it out. He reportedly made several attempts to try to maneuver the blue van out of the hole, but was unsuccessful.

He had been scheduled to make numerous deliveries and was relieved by the arrival of personnel from The Villages Public Safety Department.

Firefighters enlisted the help of Kling Towing, which brought in a large piece of equipment with a crane. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were also on the scene.

The sinkhole opened up in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Milton. It had been cordoned off by yellow tape.

However, Villagers who had been keeping a nervous eye on the sinkhole told Villages-News.com that the yellow tape had disappeared and the lone indicator of the sinkhole was a single cone placed by the side of the road by Community Watch.