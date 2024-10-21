71 F
The Villages
Monday, October 21, 2024
Amazon Prime delivery truck gets stuck in sinkhole in The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments

An Amazon Prime delivery truck got stuck in a sinkhole Monday afternoon in The Villages.

The driver had been making deliveries at about 2 p.m. when his van got stuck in the sinkhole at the intersection of of Richmond Drive and Talley Ridge Drive in the Village of Belle Aire.

This Amazon Prime delivey truck got trapped in a sinkhole Monday afternoon in The Villages
This Amazon Prime delivery truck got trapped in a sinkhole Monday afternoon in The Villages.

His front passenger side wheel got stuck in the hole and he could not get it out. He reportedly made several attempts to try to maneuver the blue van out of the hole, but was unsuccessful.

Once the Amazon Prime truck's wheel was lodged in the sinkhole, the driver could not get it out.
Once the Amazon Prime truck’s wheel was lodged in the sinkhole, the driver could not get it out.

He had been scheduled to make numerous deliveries and was relieved by the arrival of personnel from The Villages Public Safety Department.

The Villages Public Safety Department arrived on the scene on Monday afternoon in the Village of Belle Aire
The Villages Public Safety Department arrived on the scene on Monday afternoon in the Village of Belle Aire.

Firefighters enlisted the help of Kling Towing, which brought in a large piece of equipment with a crane. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were also on the scene.

Personnel from Kling Towing were summoned to get the Amazon Prime truck out of the sinkole
Personnel from Kling Towing were summoned to get the Amazon Prime truck out of the sinkhole.

The sinkhole opened up in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Milton. It had been cordoned off by yellow tape.

There appeared to be some ground collpase at Richmond Drive and Talley Ridge Drive in the Village of Belle Aire
This photo of the sinkhole was taken Oct. 10 in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

However, Villagers who had been keeping a nervous eye on the sinkhole told Villages-News.com that the yellow tape had disappeared and the lone indicator of the sinkhole was a single cone placed by the side of the road by Community Watch.

