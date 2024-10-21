Deborah Jane Steinberg

Deborah Steinberg, 66, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2024, after courageously battling a brief illness. She was lovingly embraced by the Lord’s presence.

Debbie was born in Cambridge, England on February 6, 1958 and was a beacon of love and joy to all who knew her. She and her beloved husband, William Steinberg, were married on October 3, 2003, and shared a beautiful journey together for 21 cherished years.

Professionally, Debbie was a talented hairdresser for more than 20 years and worked as a Corporate Receptionist for Time Warner Cable Company in Syracuse, New York.

Debbie’s had a passion for quilting and knitting. She also enjoyed golf, bowling, and samba. Walking with the Lord was important to her, so she enjoyed spending time reading the Bible.

Debbie‘s memory will be forever treasured by her husband William; her 3 loving children, Jason Paul, Jeremy Adam and Jennifer Marie; as well as her 3 siblings, Patty, Lorraine, and Anthony; and her 8 adored grandchildren. Each of them held a special place in her heart, and she in theirs.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Pamela Bruno, of Lynchburg, Virginia.

Debbie’s compassionate spirit lives on through her favorite charitable organizations, St. Jude’s and Samaritan’s Purse, to which donations can be made in her memory.

The family wishes to express their profound gratitude to the Cornerstone Hospice Care Center in The Villages for the exceptional care and comfort provided to Debbie during her final days. Their support was a source of great solace to us all.