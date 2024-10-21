79.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, October 21, 2024
type here...

Deborah Jane Steinberg

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Deborah Jane Steinberg
Deborah Jane Steinberg

Deborah Steinberg, 66, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2024, after courageously battling a brief illness. She was lovingly embraced by the Lord’s presence.

Debbie was born in Cambridge, England on February 6, 1958 and was a beacon of love and joy to all who knew her. She and her beloved husband, William Steinberg, were married on October 3, 2003, and shared a beautiful journey together for 21 cherished years.

Professionally, Debbie was a talented hairdresser for more than 20 years and worked as a Corporate Receptionist for Time Warner Cable Company in Syracuse, New York.

Debbie’s had a passion for quilting and knitting. She also enjoyed golf, bowling, and samba. Walking with the Lord was important to her, so she enjoyed spending time reading the Bible.

Debbie‘s memory will be forever treasured by her husband William; her 3 loving children, Jason Paul, Jeremy Adam and Jennifer Marie; as well as her 3 siblings, Patty, Lorraine, and Anthony; and her 8 adored grandchildren. Each of them held a special place in her heart, and she in theirs.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Pamela Bruno, of Lynchburg, Virginia.

Debbie’s compassionate spirit lives on through her favorite charitable organizations, St. Jude’s and Samaritan’s Purse, to which donations can be made in her memory.

The family wishes to express their profound gratitude to the Cornerstone Hospice Care Center in The Villages for the exceptional care and comfort provided to Debbie during her final days. Their support was a source of great solace to us all.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Golfers are being cheated due to poor water management in The Villages

A Village of Belle Aire resident contends that golfers are being cheated due to poor water management in The Villages.

Roads would be safer if drivers obeyed traffic laws

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the point that the roads would be safer if drivers obeyed the speed limit.

Homes in The Villages could use irrigation to help lower pond levels

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. James resident argues that if Villagers could use their irrigation systems to bring down levels in retention ponds, the golf courses could reopen sooner.

Open up some golf courses!

A Village of Hadley resident writes in a Letter to the Editor that it’s time to open up some golf courses.

Clarification of my recent Letter to the Editor

A resident of the Haciendas of Mission Hills got a lot of backlash to a recent Letter to the Editor. He offers a little clarification in a followup letter.

Photos