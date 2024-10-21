79.2 F
The Villages
Monday, October 21, 2024
Golfers are being cheated due to poor water management in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

Look at all the golf courses open outside of The Villages, then go look at the first hole of Glenview’s Fox Run. By the looks of Fox Run, that course will not open for a long time because the fairway is full of stagnant water. The Villages has an obvious problem of water management, water needs to go somewhere. I cannot imagine what it would look like if we got more than 8 inches of rain. Can you imagine what 30 inches would look like? Go play Eagle Ridge. Their retention ponds are empty, no water. You can see how high the water got but they obviously know how to manage large amounts of rain. Pretty bad for The Villages. Anyone who knows Florida knows water has to go somewhere and yeah it is great no homes got flooded, but if you like to golf not a good place to be.

Robin Lee
Village of Belle Aire

 

