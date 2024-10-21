79.2 F
The Villages
Monday, October 21, 2024
Homes in The Villages could use irrigation to help lower pond levels

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

What a shame to have every single golf course in The Villages closed during the most beautiful season of the year. The temperatures are perfect, the humidity is comfortable, the skies are blue and we have NO GOLF. The rationale golf executives give us is weak and indefensible. True, it makes sense to lower the retention pond levels, but that can easily be done using the irrigation systems of thousands of homes. Simply waive the irrigation charges for homeowners for a month or two and let us have beautiful lawns while we’re reducing the pond levels. The golf courses would stay open, we could enjoy golf during this beautiful season, golf revenue would return to what is expected and homeowners would enjoy a temporary modest reduction on their CDD utilities bill. That sounds like a win-win solution for everyone.

Robin DeTurk
Village of St. James

 

Photos