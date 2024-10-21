74.2 F
The Villages
Monday, October 21, 2024
Intoxicated girlfriend arrested in jealous battle over phone

By Staff Report
Amber Mulliner
An intoxicated Summerfield woman was arrested after a jealous battle erupted when her boyfriend refused to show her the contents of his phone.

Amber Marie Mulliner, 37, is facing two felony charges after attacking her boyfriend and ripping off his shirt this past Wednesday night, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The boyfriend, who said he has been dating Mulliner since July 12, said she “had been drinking for most of the evening,” and began “yelling at him” because he would not show her his phone, the report said. His refusal to reveal the contents of his phone prompted her to shove him and scratch him. She proceeded to rip off his shirt as he tried to get away from her.

The man provided deputies with surveillance from his in-house camera. It showed Mulliner attempting to break down the man’s bedroom door and throwing a full-size chair in his direction.

She was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and battery. She was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

She was previously convicted of battery in 2018 and 2019 in Citrus County.

