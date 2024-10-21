Jennifer McCaw Zecher

Jennifer Zecher, formally from Aledo, IL but currently living in The Villages, FL, was called to her heavenly home on October 18, 2024, passing away peacefully at home in her sleep.

Jennifer was born on September 21, 1969, in Aledo, IL. From a very early age, Jennifer demonstrated a great love for agriculture that was inspired by life on her parent’s farm. She was very active in 4-H – showing her livestock at the local county and state fairs and participating in many state level livestock and meats judging contests. At Aledo High School, this engagement continued through active participation in FFA events. She eventually served as the 1987-88 IL FFA State Secretary-Treasurer and attained her American FFA Degree. In college, Jennifer was a member of the University of Illinois Livestock and Meats Judging Teams.

After earning her master’s degree in Meat Science from the University of Illinois, her professional career as a National Sales Account Manager continued to focus on animal agriculture as she worked for companies that serviced the meat processing industry. Jennifer partially retired in December of 2023, but continued to support her team at Amcor on a part-time basis until her death.

Following several years of dating, Jennifer married Michael Zecher on August 21, 1999, in a ceremony held at her parent’s home in rural Aledo IL. They recently celebrated their 25th Wedding Anniversary. Throughout their married life, Jennifer was extremely supportive of Michael’s career in the seed industry as they relocated to homes in Mt Pleasant IA, Marshalltown IA, and Harlan IA before spending 15 years back in Aledo as Michael took over her parent’s farm. In 2023 they relocated to The Villages in Florida following Michael’s retirement from farming.

Jennifer was diagnosed with an aggressive form of Leukemia in 2013, ultimately receiving a stem cell transplant through the University of Iowa Hospital. Despite developing a lung condition as a side effect of the transplant and repeated subsequent related hospital visits over the years, Jennifer maintained a positive attitude and recognizing her new physical limitations, she continued full time employment in the food industry – often to the amazement of her doctors.

Her Christian faith, beginning with her Baptism and attending Sunday School as a young girl, was always an important part of her life. When she developed her health issues, it was a source of strength and comfort for her. Jennifer was a member of Our Redeemer LCMS in Ocala FL and prior to her relocation, Holy Cross LCMS in Moline IL.

Jennifer enjoyed visiting with family, playing cards, reading books, cooking, listening to live music, stitchery, collecting dolls, travelling and annual visits to gem mines with friends.

Jennifer is survived by her husband, Michael; her parents, Douglas and Janet McCaw of Mercedes TX (formerly of Aledo, IL); her Parents-in-Law, Dennis and Eileen Zecher of Crescent City IL; and her Brother-in-Law, Brian Zecher of Milford IL.