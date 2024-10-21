Rain is a lifeblood until it overwhelms us

So many people lost all they had. Some even more than once as Florida and surrounding states were ravaged by Helene and Milton. Some survived with the clothes on their backs. Some lost their lives. Many are forced to deal with loss of income, insurance claims, temporary housing, and rebuilding their lives yet again.

I offer the following as a survivor whose family, property and neighborhood were thankfully untouched by these tragedies.

Yes, rain is OK, until it isn’t. It is a staple of life until it overwhelms us; until it destroys it; until it negates all its benefits with unending flooding and damage to people and properties.

Rain is a lifeblood for our survival until it overwhelms us. Witness the horrific floods and storm surges that wiped out towns and neighborhoods.

Witness the improbable loss of ability to travel even short distances, unless of course there are heroes to ensure we go even the smallest distance for relief and medical help

Thank you to the many, many volunteers, paid or not, who risked their very being to help others. Some came from local services, some from outlying states, but all from a heart filled with concern for others who were unable to help themselves

Every one of these heroes is dedicated to the survival of others. Fire, police, medical, non-medical, utilities, clergy, citizens with boats and trucks and amphibian type vehicles, food service businesses, neighbors, neighbors and more neighbors….and “water management” teams.

Every one of these heroes has family, housing, medical issues and personal property affected by storms. Yet, they were/are out in the line of tragedy to help others.

Although all can’t be saved and all weren’t saved, without our heroes we may not be around to give you what you richly deserve.

Thank you, thank you and thank you.

Jim Loguidice is a resident of the Village of Sabal Chase.