Roads would be safer if drivers obeyed traffic laws

To the Editor:

The roads would be safer if people would obey the speed limits not doing 50 mph in a 30 mph zone, not disregard stop signs and yield signs. Not coming to a complete stop when taking a right on red with oncoming traffic. People racing through communities both in golf carts and cars sometimes making it difficult to get in and out of your driveway. People know we do not have a large police presence and they know that there is a slim chance of being found guilty of a traffic violation. Use common sense. Obey the rules of the road and our community would be a better place to drive.

Frances M Puckett

Village of Pine Ridge