Sumter County seeks bids for resurfacing of County Road 466

Sumter County is seeking bids for the resurfacing of County Road 466 in The Villages.

The resurfacing will take place between Morse Boulevard and Buena Vista Boulevard. Bids are due by Nov. 15. The selection committee will meet to review the bids on Nov. 18 and a recommendation will be made to the Sumter County Commission on Nov. 26.

The work is expected to begin in January.

State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia made a $4.1 million funding request from the state for the project in 2023. At the time, he said 23,000 vehicles per day are traveling on County Road 466 between Morse Boulevard and Buena Vista Boulevard.

“The purpose of the requested funds is to improve the poor conditions of a roadway that lies within the heart of the largest age-restricted development in the world with disadvantaged citizens in surrounding areas that are low income and burdened in housing, health, and climate change,” Ingoglia said in his funding request.