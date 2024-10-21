74.2 F
The Villages
Monday, October 21, 2024
Wildwood woman jailed after alleged attack caught on video

By Staff Report
A Wildwood woman was jailed after an alleged attack was caught on video.

Jackie Lynn Gore, 60, is facing a felony charge of battery by strangulation following her arrest at about 1 a.m. Saturday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

A man said he captured the attack on video. The attack was described as “domestic in nature.”

In the video, Gore could be seen, “aggressively moving a wheelchair” and then charging at the other woman, who put her hands up in an attempt to defend herself. Gore got on top of the other woman and began to choke her with “both hands.” The woman who had been attacked later told deputies she had been deprived of oxygen.

Gore was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where the West Virginia native was initially held without bond.

