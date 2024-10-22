Big League baseball is back in a big way.

It’s time to dust off the memories of Fall Classics past and stream into the digital present.

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday start the 2024 World Series. We’re talking history with these two teams. They have had 11 previous Series battles and possess the two best hitters in the game — Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.

If that’s not enough, the Dodgers and Yankees represent the biggest media markets in America. Remember last year’s Series – if you do, you’re in the minority.

Nobody seemed to care or watch the Texas Rangers defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks. That matchup drew an average of 9.11 million viewers — the least watched Series in television history.

As they say in New York: “fuhgeddaboudit”

As they say in LA: “we’re stoked.”

For me, this Series can be summed up in five words– Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.

Judge set the American League home run record with 62 homers in 2022. This season he smashed 58 home runs, batted .322 and knocked in 144 runs.

Ohtani is the greatest all-around baseball player since Babe Ruth. Like the Babe, Ohtani is also a pitcher, though he hurt his arm and did not pitch this season.

In the previous five years, Ohtani posted a 38-19 record with a 3.01 ERA. But Ohtani’s real superstardom comes as a hitter. This season he smacked 54 homers; knocked in 130 runs and batted .310.

Both teams have plenty of stars. Juan Soto is a dynamic personality on the field for the Yankees. This year he hit 42 HRs and drove in 109 runs.

Giancarlo Stanton added 27 home runs but has been on fire during the playoffs with 10 hits and 5 home runs in 9 games. Gerrit Cole has been a dominant pitcher for a decade and will open for the Yankees on Friday at 8 p.m. in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have plenty of power with hitters Teoscar Hernández (33 homers), Mookie Betts (19), Freddie Freeman (22) and Will Smith (20).

Beyond the statistics, there’s something special when these two teams face each other for a World Series title.

Here are some of the magical, memorable moments:

https://www.mlb.com/dodgers/video/the-best-of-the-yankees-and-dodgers-11-ws-matchups

For old timers, the ghosts of World Series past, roll in memory banks. Yankees like Joe DiMaggio, Whitey Ford, Yogi Berra, Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris, Reggie Jackson, Thurman Munson, Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and last but not lease “Mr. Perfect” – Don Larsen.

And those old Dodgers are just as memorable, even when they played in Brooklyn as the Boys of Summer. Dodger fans will never forget Jackie Robinson stealing home against the Yankees in the 1955 Series.

The Fall Classic Dodger history book also includes Duke Snider, Pee Wee Reese, Gil Hodges, Roy Campanella, Sandy Koufax, Johnny Podres.

Let’s not forget Don Drysdale, Maury Wills, Steve Garvey, Kirk Gibson, Fernando Valenzuela, Orel Hershiser and Clayton Kershaw.

Now, the stage is set for new heroes and more memories. Baseball needs a boost, and the Grand Old Game turns to a pair of its most historic teams to help recapture the glory of these times.

The late, great Dodgers’ announcer Vin Scully put it best with these words:

“It’s a wonderful feeling to be a bridge to the past and to unite generations. The sport of baseball does that…”

Especially when the Yankees play the Dodgers.

Tony Violanti covers arts and music for Villages-News.com. He wrote a nationally published book on baseball, “Miracle in Buffalo” (1991 St. Martin’s Press).