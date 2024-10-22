72.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Developer ready to sell off amenities in southern end of The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments

The Developer is ready to sell off amenities in the southern end of The Villages.

This past week, the Sumter Landing Community Development District approved hiring PFM Consulting to determine a price for the amenities located in Community Development Districts 12 and 13. CDD 12 includes the villages of Fenney, DeLuna, DeSoto, Linden and Monarch Grove. CDD 13 includes the villages of Bradford, Cason Hammock, Chitty Chatty, Citrus Grove, Hawkins, Richmond, St. Catherine and St. Johns.

The recreation facilities to be purchased using residents’ amenity money include five executive golf courses, 28 swimming pools, recreation centers, pitch and putt courses, softball fields and dog parks.

The sale is expected to close in February.

