72.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
type here...

DUI suspect douses herself with perfume prior to arrest in The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments
Stephanie Michelle Miller
Stephanie Michelle Miller

A drunk driving suspect apparently poured on the perfume prior to a traffic stop in The Villages.

Stephanie Michelle Miller, 30, of Ocklawaha, was driving a black Nissan SUV at about 70 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone at about 2 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She also ran a red light.

During a traffic stop near the Boone Gate on the Historic Side of The Villages, Miller had “eyes which were watery, glassy and bloodshot.” She also “appeared to be disoriented and laughed occasionally.” The officer noted that Miller’s “vehicle was damaged as it appeared it was recently involved in a collision.”

Miller was emitting “a distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage,” but she was also “heavily saturated with some sort of perfume.”

She refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and would not provide a breath sample.

The Florida native was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

MAGA cult members will need to seek help after election

A Village of Pine Ridge resident predicts that MAGA cult members are likely going to need help after the Nov. 5 election. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Villagers need to stop whining about golf courses

A Village of De La Vista West resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Villagers need to stop whining about golf courses which have been temporarily closed.

I am probably going to have to write in a name this election

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident says he’s probably going to write in a name on the ballot this presidential election.

Golfers are being cheated due to poor water management in The Villages

A Village of Belle Aire resident contends that golfers are being cheated due to poor water management in The Villages.

Roads would be safer if drivers obeyed traffic laws

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the point that the roads would be safer if drivers obeyed the speed limit.

Photos