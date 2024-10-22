DUI suspect douses herself with perfume prior to arrest in The Villages

A drunk driving suspect apparently poured on the perfume prior to a traffic stop in The Villages.

Stephanie Michelle Miller, 30, of Ocklawaha, was driving a black Nissan SUV at about 70 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone at about 2 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She also ran a red light.

During a traffic stop near the Boone Gate on the Historic Side of The Villages, Miller had “eyes which were watery, glassy and bloodshot.” She also “appeared to be disoriented and laughed occasionally.” The officer noted that Miller’s “vehicle was damaged as it appeared it was recently involved in a collision.”

Miller was emitting “a distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage,” but she was also “heavily saturated with some sort of perfume.”

She refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and would not provide a breath sample.

The Florida native was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.