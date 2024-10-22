Homeless man arrested with meth and fentanyl in Lady Lake

A homeless man was arrested with methamphetamine and fentanyl in Lady Lake.

Christopher Allen Dickson, 34, was riding a bicycle at about 9:30 p.m. Friday along U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near Hartsock Sawmill Road when he was stopped by an officer because his bicycle did not have proper lighting, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The officer noticed “large bulges” in Dickson’s pants pockets. He was found to be in possession of a zippered pouch and a long pipe. The pouch contained small bags which contained .9 grams of fentanyl and .75 grams of methamphetamine. There was also bags with drug residue.

He was arrested on charges of possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail without bond. He had been free on bond in a theft case, but his bond was revoked due to the drug arrest.

In 2019, Dickson was arrested after a fight with his girlfriend over air conditioning.