MAGA cult members will need to seek help after election

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

MAGA cultists are beneath contempt.
On Jan. 6, 2021 a violent mob attacked the United States Capitol at the direction of Donald Trump. A brave police officer defending the capitol had an eye gouged out by a MAGA terrorist that day and yet the MAGA cult members still support this man.
Back the blue?
These people are so reprehensible that they would look the officer in his remaining eye and tell him they are voting for Trump.
Where did the cultists go wrong?
What happened to their brains that this is acceptable?
In the likelihood that Trump will lose the election because of his character and unfitness for office and the fact that most voters are not MAGA cult members, there are a number of publications that may be helpful for them after Nov. 5 to break from the cult and get the help they need as Trump’s political career is soon to end and he will face justice for the crimes he has committed.

Jeff Knapp
Village of Pine Ridge

 

