Michael Francis Yacuzzo Jr.

Michael Francis Yacuzzo Jr., 71, passed away in Webster, Florida on October 18, 2024, 2024. He was born in Batavia, New York on November 7, 1952 to Michael and Audrey.

Michael was an army veteran of the Vietnam War and also a Long-Haul Truck Driver. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working with electronics. Michael was a retired electrician for Cutrale in Leesburg with 10 years of service.

He is survived by his wife, Dina Yacuzzo of Webster, Florida; Mother: Audrey Yacuzzo of St. Catherine, Florida; Sister: Peggy Burns (Chris) of St. Catherine, Florida; Sons: Michael Yacuzzo of Webster, Florida, Andrew Yacuzzo of Webster, Florida; Daughters: Vanessa Boggs (Brian) of Wildwood, Florida, Ashley McMillan (Heath) of Groveland, Florida; Grandchildren: Trenton (Kenzie), Brandon, Racheal, Nolan, Mason, Jackson, Liam, Lane; Great Grandchildren: Kolt, and Kage.

Services will be held at Florida National Cemetery on October 25, 2024 at 1:30 p.m.