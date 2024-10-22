69.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Noisy intoxicated Villager arrested after neighbors’ calls to 911

By Staff Report
Andrew Jon Roberts
Andrew Jon Roberts

A Villager who had been drinking and was causing a disturbance was arrested after neighbors’ calls to 911.

Three separate 911 calls were placed on the night of Oct. 16 leading to the arrest of 58-year-old Andrew Jon Roberts at his home at 808 Camelia Court on the Historic Side of The Villages.

When officers arrived at the residence, they found Roberts outside standing by a golf cart, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The Massachusetts native became “verbally aggressive” with police and headed for his garage. Roberts tightened his arms and pulled away when officers attempted to detain him.

He told officers he had taken his “regular prescribed medicine” along with three shots of alcohol. He began throwing things around the house, prompting his wife to lock him out of their home. Earlier that same day he was “acting out of control” and was taken to a local hospital. He signed himself out and returned home.

When neighbors heard the disturbance, they began calling 911.

While Roberts was locked out of the house, he threw items in the garage and heaved a chair across the yard. When police arrived, Roberts’ wife was “visibly scared and crying.”

He was arrested on charges of breach of peace and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,500 bond.

