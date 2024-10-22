Robert Brossart

Brossart, Robert 95, of The Villages, FL passed away on October 15, 2024.

Bob was born to Elsie and William Brossart on July 14, 1929, in Owensville, Ohio, the third of four children. He married the love of his life, Mary Imogene (Jean) Evans on May 2, 1953. They were blessed with five children, ten grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Bob and Jean lived in four states during their 69 years together. Bob was an Army Veteran serving in Germany after World War II, then began a 35-year career with General Motors. Bob was a born leader and used his skills early in his adulthood volunteering at his church, the local little league, and later in his life as a chairman of golf and homeowner associations. He was an avid golfer with an infuriatingly simple game that always kept him in the fairway, setting himself up for his reliable short game. He was preceded in death by his beloved spouse, Jean and his son Robert.

He is survived by his children Kathleen (Richard), Stephen (Gerrod), Mark (Jane) and Gary (Danielle), his daughter-in-law Moya (Robert) and all his grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at St Mark, The Evangelist at 10:00 a.m. on 10/30/24 (7081 SE Hwy 42, Summerfield, FL 34491)