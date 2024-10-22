80.3 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Sumter officials extend state of emergency due to historic flooding

By Staff Report
The Sumter County Board of County Commissioners voted Monday to extend the local state of emergency for an additional seven days for the recovery process from river flooding due to Hurricane Milton.

The Withlacoochee River is still rising in some areas. The river has crested from the Green Swamp to Nobleton. Areas downstream (north) of Hwy. 48 are still rising. The National Weather Service has updated their timing forecast for when the Withlacoochee River may crest in the remaining areas, according to the Southwest Florida Water Management District.

Letters to the Editor

Villagers need to stop whining about golf courses

A Village of De La Vista West resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Villagers need to stop whining about golf courses which have been temporarily closed.

I am probably going to have to write-in a name this election

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident says he’s probably going to write in a name on the ballot this presidential election.

Golfers are being cheated due to poor water management in The Villages

A Village of Belle Aire resident contends that golfers are being cheated due to poor water management in The Villages.

Roads would be safer if drivers obeyed traffic laws

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the point that the roads would be safer if drivers obeyed the speed limit.

Homes in The Villages could use irrigation to help lower pond levels

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. James resident argues that if Villagers could use their irrigation systems to bring down levels in retention ponds, the golf courses could reopen sooner.

