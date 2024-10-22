Sumter officials extend state of emergency due to historic flooding

The Sumter County Board of County Commissioners voted Monday to extend the local state of emergency for an additional seven days for the recovery process from river flooding due to Hurricane Milton.

The Withlacoochee River is still rising in some areas. The river has crested from the Green Swamp to Nobleton. Areas downstream (north) of Hwy. 48 are still rising. The National Weather Service has updated their timing forecast for when the Withlacoochee River may crest in the remaining areas, according to the Southwest Florida Water Management District.