Villagers need to stop whining about golf courses

To the Editor:

Just stop this ridiculous nonsense and continuous whining over the fact that a golf course has been temporarily closed.

My son is an ATF agent in Washington and was “temporarily” assigned along with other ATF and FBI agents to areas in both Florida and North Carolina. While in Asheville he and other agents recovered the bodies of a family who drowned and

were swept downriver for two miles. This is not temporary this is permanent!

Soon the sun will shine and one way or another golf will continue, until it does try and think of all the families whose lives have been changed forever. Meanwhile please stop whining and be thankful it wasn’t you or your family recovered.

Cheryl McCormick

Village of De La Vista West